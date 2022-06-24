World Laos boosts electricity exports to Vietnam, Cambodia The Lao government is focusing on implementing an array of hydropower projects nationwide to increase its electricity exports to regional countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia.

ASEAN ASEAN united for harmonious security The 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM-16) was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 22, during which a joint declaration was adopted.

ASEAN Singapore announces 1.08 billion USD support package to fight inflation Singapore on June 21 announced a support package worth 1.5 billion SGD (about 1.08 billion USD) to provide immediate relief for vulnerable people and businesses amid rising inflation.