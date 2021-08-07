At the event (Photo: VNA)

Mexico City (VNA) – The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) held a ceremony on August 6 marking the 54th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8).

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam, ACMC’s rotating Chair, reviewed achievements made by ASEAN over the past half century to become a strong and united community with comprehensive cooperation in all fields, making important contributions to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Nam affirmed that the formation of the ASEAN Community in 2015 with political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars has brought about important and practical benefits to each member state and further improved ASEAN’s position and central role in the region.

ASEAN needs to promote ties with Mexico in various areas, especially economy, trade, investment, tourism and culture, as well as step up partnership with the Pacific Alliance (comprising Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru) via Mexico.

Ambassadors at the event (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, ASEAN ambassadors to Mexico reviewed the past activities and outlined action plans for the remaining months of this year. They vowed to further consolidate intra-bloc solidarity and reinforce trade with Mexico.

Statistics by the Mexican Secretariat of Economy showed that trade between Mexico and Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam grew by over 10 percent annually on average and surpassed 28 billion USD in 2020./.