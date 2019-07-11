At the conference (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

The Financial Management Association International (FMA) and Ton Duc Thang University are co-hosting the 11th FMA Asia/Pacific Conference in Ho Chi Minh City.The event on July 11 and 12 has brought together scientists and researchers from the world’s major universities to exchange new knowledge about financial administration, helping to seek solutions to problems facing global financial activities, as well as the Asia-Pacific financial situation.It is expected to promote cooperation between universities, businesses and researchers.On this occasion, some domestic and international universities will recruit lecturers and researchers for the first time.Dr. Vo Van Lai, from the Ton Duc Thang University, said the conference offers an opportunity for Vietnamese scholars and financial administrators to discuss with the world’s leading experts about the regional financial situation and seek the most suitable solutions for Vietnam.-VNA