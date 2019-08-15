At least 13 people injured in the explosion (Photo: CNE)

At least 13 people were injured when a gas tank truck exploded in Siem Reap province, northwestern Cambodia, on August 14.Deputy chief of the provincial police Brigadier General Phing Sambath said on August 15 that the incident happened at a liquefied petroleum gas station at Wat Bo village in Siem Reap. At that time, the 2,000-litre liquefied petroleum gas tank truck was transferring the gas to the station’s storage tank.Among the injured, there was a police officer.The cause of the explosion is unknown yet, and further investigation is underway, Sambath said.-VNA