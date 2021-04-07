Politics Infographic National Assembly elects new Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Vice State President of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 6 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics Infographic Pham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President of Vietnam Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.