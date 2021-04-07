Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh
Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office, was elected as Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
