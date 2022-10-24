Health Hanoi Eye Hospital, Novartis launch glaucoma patient class The Hanoi Eye Hospital and Novartis Vietnam launched the Glaucoma Hybrid Patient Class, a hybrid patient education model combining face-to-face and online platforms, on October 24.

Health Second monkeypox case poses no risk of community transmission: Health official As the second monkeypox patient was put under quarantine upon her arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, she did not come into contact with anyone in the community, hence a zero risk of community infection, a health official confirmed.