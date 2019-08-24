Australia has expanded the number of Work and Holiday Maker visa places available to Vietnamese people, upping the annual intake from 200 to 1,500 a year from September 2. (Source: VTV)

Australia has expanded the number of Work and Holiday Maker visa places available to Vietnamese people, upping the annual intake from 200 to 1,500 a year from September 2, according to the Department of Home Affairs’ media release on August 23.Thanks to the increase, regional Australian businesses will soon have access to more workers.Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman said demand for the Work and Holiday visas from Vietnamese nationals has been strong since the agreement began in 2017, with all 200 places allocated in the past two years.Vietnamese Work and Holiday visa holders can undertake work in approved industries in certain occupations in regional Australia, and they become eligible for a second and third Work and Holiday visa.Meanwhile, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said the increase would encourage more Vietnamese nationals to choose Australia for a working holiday.“We have seen Vietnamese visitor numbers to Australia grow by 10 percent over the past year, and this is an opportunity to continue to capitalise on this emerging tourism market”, he said.According to the current agreement between the two nations, Vietnamese citizens, who are in the age of between 18 and under 31, hold tertiary qualifications or completed at least two years of undergraduate university study, and speak a functional level of English, are able to apply for first-time Work and Holiday visa (Subclass 462).The Vietnamese nationals are allowed to stay in Australia in maximum 12 months, and work in some specific industries in the country’s rural areas. During their stay, they can participate in cultural and tourism exchange programmes, and join training or research courses for up to four months.-VNA