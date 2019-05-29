Tra fish processed for exports (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has made rapid progress in strategic and economic spheres over the past year, according to experts from the Australia-based Lowy Institute.Vietnam was ranked 13th among the 25 countries and territories in the 2019 Asia Power Index, after New Zealand and Taiwan, according to a report released by the institute on May 29.The institute conducts annual research on power ratings based on eight main criteria, including military capability, power-economic resources, diplomatic influence, and culture.The US topped the list, followed by China and Japan. –VNA