World New COVID-19 cases rocket in Southeast Asia Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia continued to report large increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths on February 5.

World First dual-mode desalination plant inaugurated in Singapore Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7 percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.

World Indonesian President meets with visiting Malaysian PM Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 5 met with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is on a two-day official trip to the country.