Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison (R) and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore in November 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 22 – 24.



The information was announced by the Foreign Ministry in its communiqué.



The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.-VNA