An article about President Vo Van Thuong 's visit on Kronen Zeitung newspaper. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Austrian media on July 25 continued to report on State President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria that took place from July 23 to 25.

According to an article on the portal of the state of Burgenland, Austria - burgenland.at, renewable energy is a focus at the meeting at the Esterházy Palace between Thuong and the state governor Hans Peter Doskozil.

During the meeting, Governor Doskozil reportedly emphasised the importance of expanding international relations in the context that Vietnam is aiming at net zero emissions by 2050 and his state, by 2030.

Doskozil was quoted as saying that he wants to take this opportunity to exchange ideas that can help the two sides respond to the great challenges, and telling his guest about measures, innovation programmes, and projects in renewable energy, emphasising wind, and solar power storage systems.

Meanwhile, President Thuong was quoted as saying that the cooperation between Burgenland and Vietnamese localities will be a driving force for good relations between Austria and Vietnam in the future.

The same day, derstandard.de ran an article on Thuong’s visit to Burgenland to discuss bilateral relations and energy transition.

According to the article, at the meeting, Governor Doskozil suggested making genius musician Joseph Haydn a model in the two sides’ efforts to deepen the partnership and benefit each other.

Thuong welcomed the idea, saying that music will bring the peoples of Burgenland and Vietnam closer.

Under the title of "Burgenland's energy transition - a model for Vietnam", an article in Kronen Zeitung newspaper - krone.at - said that a high-level Vietnamese delegation led by President Vo Van Thuong visited Burgenland to learn about key projects that the state is carrying out to achieve its zero net emission goal in the next few years.

According to the article, there is no surprise that the Vietnamese leader chose to come to Burgenland within the framework of his official visit to Austria as Vietnam is particularly heavily affected by climate change.

In addition to the above newspapers, other Austrian news sites such as kurier.at, wienerbezirksblatt.at, and regionews.at also reported about the leader's activities in Austria./.