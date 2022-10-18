Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 18.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc calls for more ODA from RoK President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide more official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam with a larger scale while receiving the RoK’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin in Hanoi on October 18.

Politics Delegation of Communist Party of Vietnam pays working visit to Austria A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, paid a working visit to Austria from October 15-17.

Politics HCM City leader pledges favourable conditions for better Vietnam-US relations Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen has vowed to clear hurdles and create best conditions possible for the development of the Vietnam-US relations.