Austrian state of Styria wants to boost multifaceted cooperation with Hanoi
The Austrian state of Styria wants to enhance bilateral engagement with Hanoi in green energy, the circular economy, education, environmental technology, and waste treatment, said an official.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen (R) meets with Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economy, Tourism, Europe, Science and Research at the State Government of Styria, on October 17 (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Austrian state of Styria wants to enhance bilateral engagement with Hanoi in green energy, the circular economy, education, environmental technology, and waste treatment, said an official.
Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economy, Tourism, Europe, Science and Research at the State Government of Styria, made the statement at a meeting with Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen in the capital on October 17.
She noted that many Austrian firms have successfully teamed up with Vietnamese partners.
Agreeing with suggestions from the Styria side, Quyen informed his guest of Hanoi’s growth focuses that cover the development of economic and industrial infrastructure, green energy, the circular economy, education, and science-technology.
He urged the Styria delegation to study and make specific proposals for joint work with the capital regarding those sectors.
Also at the meeting, representatives of Austrian companies in the fields of renewable energy, education, and medical waste treatment met and exchanged information with businesses in Hanoi./.