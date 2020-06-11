Business PM welcomes Exxon Mobil’s investment in Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told President of Exxon Mobil LNG Market Development Inc. Irtiza Sayyed during a phone talk on June 11 that Vietnam welcomes the group’s plans of investment in Vietnam.

Business ADB – HCM City’s important development partner: municipal leader Ho Chi Minh City appreciates contributions of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to its socio-economic development, and always considers the bank an important development partner, a municipal leader has said.

Business Vietnam to immediately begin importing live pigs from Thailand The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has given the green light to the importation of live pigs from Thailand for farming and slaughter, starting from June 12.

Business Marketing now a must for homestay owners due to COVID-19 As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.