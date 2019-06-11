Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The total automobile sales in the first five months of 2019 surged by 22 percent year-on-year to 126,646 units, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) reported on June 11.Domestically assembled car sale in the reviewed time was down 14 percent, whilst imported ones registered a yearly surge of 210 percent.According to VAMA, the total automobile sale in May 2019 was up 30 percent compared to the previous month to 27,373 units.The total number of vehicles sold between January and May excluded the 29,246 units from Hyundai Thanh Cong, which is not a member of VAMA.-VNA