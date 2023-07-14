Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese airlines are facing difficulties in proposing slot allocations at foreign airports following the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on July 13.

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has lost all its take-off and landing slots in London since the outbreak.

The airline proposed a slot allocation at China’s airports but it has not yet received a nod. In India, all carriers have been provided 28 slots at the main airports.

Since the 2022 summer, the UK Department for Transport has required airlines to ensure a 70% utilisation rate in order to retain their rights to these slots at airports.

However, due to the pandemic, Vietnam Airlines is facing difficulties in maintaining this rate. Therefore, the carrier asked the CAAV to send a letter to the UK aviation authorities, requesting support in maintaining its slots at London Heathrow Airport.

The CAAV said it has actively and proactively engaged in discussions with aviation authorities of various countries, especially China and India, to provide support and resolve difficulties for the operations of Vietnamese airlines.

It also took advantage of international forums to meet with officials and relevant agencies of partner countries, and propose solutions to restoring and promoting international flight operations to and from Vietnam.



To address the challenges regarding slots abroad, the CAAV proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) allow the retention of slots in case Vietnamese and Chinese airlines fail to utilise their slots in the 2023 summer schedule.



Through diplomatic channels, the ministry suggested continuing to engage with India in discussions regarding increasing flight frequency, towards the liberalisation of the third and fourth traffic freedom rights to the four major Indian cities. The proposal also includes incorporating this matter into the working agenda of high-level Government delegations./.