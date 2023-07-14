Business Funds disburse nearly 25 billion USD in H1 Domestic and foreign funds have disbursed up to 5.84 trillion VND (24.69 billion USD) in the first half of 2023 after the capital flow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to the market last month, according to a report by SSI Securities Corporation.

Business Thomson Medical taps into Vietnam's healthcare market The Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group Limited (TMG), has agreed to acquire Vietnam’s FV Hospital for up to 381.4 million USD, marking the country’s biggest healthcare transaction to date and Southeast Asia’s largest healthcare acquisition since 2020.

Business Securities firms speed up the digital race Competition on digitisation in securities trading is creating a driving force for the development of financial firms, and at the same time bringing many benefits for investors.

Business Banks cut rates for new loans amid low capital demand Banks have to lower lending interest rates to stimulate demand for new loans as credit growth falters and deposit interest rates have also dropped sharply.