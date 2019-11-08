Society Working session talks citizen protection measures in lorry death case A working session was held in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss citizen protection measures regarding the case of 39 victims found dead in a container truck in the UK on October 23.

Society South central localities brace for Storm Nakri Localities in the south central coast are bracing against powerful Storm Nakri, the sixth typhoon from the East Sea this year, which is forecast to gain further strength while heading towards the region over the next few days.

Society 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting to be held in Hanoi The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and the ATM with dialogue partners will take place in Hanoi from November 14-15, according the Transport Ministry.

Society ASEAN forum discusses quality culture in higher education institutions More than 250 delegates, from over 150 higher education institutions of 15 countries in the region and around the world, discussed quality culture in higher education institutions at the ASEAN-Quality Assurance Forum 2019 which opened in Hanoi on November 7.