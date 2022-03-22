Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang has been promoting the sales of “Thieu” lychee in domestic and foreign markets, including high-standard ones, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan The Tuan.



Bac Giang is set to produce 160,000 tonnes of “Thieu” lychee in 2022, including 112,000 tonnes meeting the VietGAP standard and 1,000 tonnes meeting the GlobalGAP standard.



The locality will plant 218 ha of the fruit in 18 coded-cultivation areas, aiming to produce 1,600 tonnes for export to such high-standard markets as the European Union and the US.



It also plans to produce 1,800 tonnes to export to Japan in 30 planting zones granted with codes; and about 95,000 tonnes in 149 other coded-cultivation areas to ship to China.



According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the “Thieu” lychee output in 2022 is forecast to exceed the set plan.



The locality’s agriculture sector will focus on monitoring and forecasting the risk of pests and diseases, supervising and managing the cultivation in Thieu” lychee producing areas, especially those for export.



Bac Giang will export the first batch of “Thieu” lychee in 2022 to the US and Japan on May 18, and organise a series of events and conferences to promote sales of the specialty fruit and other key products of the locality in May and June.

The province will continue to encourage the application of advanced cultivation techniques for better fruit quality and higher value./.