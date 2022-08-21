Business Stock market benefits from strong domestic growth The positive trading value and volume by foreign investors over the past month have helped to maintain the recovery of the domestic stock market.

Business Circular business new notion to Vietnamese firms Vietnam has been increasingly embracing the green transition and circular economy to make efficient use of its resources to boost economic growth, according to Nguyen Hoa Cuong, deputy head of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Business Car, motorbike sales sluggish in inauspicious Ghost Month Car and motorbike sales have been dropping sharply since the end of July as people are unwilling to make big-ticket purchases in the ‘Ghost Month’.

Business Vietnam to increase coal imports in 2025-2035 period: Ministry Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).