Bac Giang speeds up public investment disbursement, national target programmes
Illustrative image (Photo: bacgiang.gov.vn)Bac Giang (VNA) – The northern province of Bac Giang is taking action to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development as well as the national target programmes for the 2021-2025 period.
Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Bui Thi Thu Thuy said that the department has kept a close watch on the disbursement of public investment projects, and promptly proposed competent authorities assign detailed capital plans immediately to programmes and projects when they meet all necessary conditions.
It will review and adjust the plans from slow disbursement projects to those that need additional capital to speed up the implementation schedule, while urgently allocating detailed capital plans to carry out the three national target programmes in 2023.
Relevant departments, sectors, units, and investors need to focus on and direct the acceleration of the implementation of public investment projects in the locality, especially key, large-scale projects.
Investors are requested to prepare necessary conditions in terms of ground, material mines, workforce, and resettlement plans to improve the readiness and feasibility of projects; speed up the construction progress, complete the pre-acceptance testing, immediately pay for the completed works, and carry out procedures at the treasury to disburse public investment for transitional projects in accordance with the set schedule.
Efforts are needed to promptly complete procedures to begin construction on new projects this year such as the roads connecting Provincial Road 295 and National Highway 37 in Lang Giang district; the construction of a new inter-agency building of Bac Giang province; the expansion of Son Dong district health center; and the provincial center for disease control.
Districts and Bac Giang city should concentrate on settling compensation, site clearance, and resettlement to ensure compliance with the law and harmonise the interests of the State and people.
As of April 14, the total disbursement value of public investment in Bac Giang province reached 1.61 trillion VND, equal to 13.3% of the yearly plan (Photo: chinhphu.vn)The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development was asked to build a draft set of criteria for new-style rural areas to be implemented in extremely disadvantaged communes in the province and coordinate with departments and sectors to help Luc Nam district meet new-style rural area standards.
Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Transport was tasked with removing obstacles in the implementation of investment projects under the specific mechanism of the national target programmes in the province.
The total public investment capital assigned for Bac Giang in 2023 is over 9.92 trillion VND (423 million USD). In the first quarter of 2023, the province carried out procedures for adjusting investment plans for 11 projects; and approved eight new projects to be added to the Medium-Term Public Investment Plan for the 2021-2025 period.
In the 2023 plan, there are 10 new projects under the management of the province that have been allocated capital of 635 billion VND.
According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, in the first months of this year, investors focused on disbursing the remaining assigned capital in 2022, completing procedures for the payment of investment capital, and starting work on new projects in 2023.
As of April 14, the total disbursement value of public investment in the province reached 1.61 trillion VND, equal to 13.3% of the yearly plan.
The total assigned capital from the central and provincial budgets to implement the national target programmes in Bac Giang in 2023 is over 1.11 trillion VND. As of March 31, the province had disbursed over 46.5 billion VND, equivalent to 4.5% of the plan./.