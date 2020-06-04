Bac Lieu presents gifts for Agent Orange/dioxin victims
The My Lai Peace Foundation and the Associations for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/ Dioxin of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces presented 15 houses to AO/ Dioxin victims and 90 bicycles to disadvantaged students of Bac Lieu, Hau Giang and Ca Mau provinces on June 3.
Organising board presents gifts to disadvantaged students of Bac Lieu, Hau Giang and Ca Mau provinces on June 3 (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)
