Bac Lieu presents gifts for Agent Orange/dioxin victims

The My Lai Peace Foundation and the Associations for Victims of Agent Orange (AO)/ Dioxin of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces presented 15 houses to AO/ Dioxin victims and 90 bicycles to disadvantaged students of Bac Lieu, Hau Giang and Ca Mau provinces on June 3.