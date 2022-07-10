Bamboo damselfly - A unique souvenir of Vietnam
Artisans from the Thach Xa craft village in Hanoi’s Thach That district use their dexterity and creativity to make unique bamboo damselflies that can perch anywhere thanks to gravity.
-
The craft village is located at Tay Phuong in Hanoi’s Thach That district. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The body and wings of the damselflies are made with a grinder and the skill of the artisans’ hands. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Balancing the damselfly is the last step in shaping, before the toy is painted in different colours. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
After gaining the proper shape, the damselflies are painted in 10 different shades. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The artisans must be persistent and meticulous to ensure all of the details on the damselflies are harmonious. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
To finish, the artisans make and add the body parts. (Photo: VNP/VNA)