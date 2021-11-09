World RCEP agreement to take effect in January 2022 The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will officially take effect starting January 1 next year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

World Singapore eases border measures for some countries, including Vietnam Travellers arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines are among those who will see more relaxed border measures from November 11, the authorities in Singapore announced on November 8.

World RoK, Singapore aim to strike digital trade deal this year The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Singapore agreed on November 8 to conclude their digital trade pact this year in a move to deepen broader trade and economic ties, according to the RoK's trade ministry.