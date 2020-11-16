Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,184 VND per USD on November 16, down 8 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 13).

Business ASEAN Plus Three countries promote inter-bank cooperation Government-sponsored development banks of Japan, China and the Republic of Korea signed an agreement with major financial institutions in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to boost inter-bank cooperation during the ASEAN Plus Three Summit held virtually on November 14.

Business Joint efforts from businesses needed for regional economic recovery: PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for joint efforts from business communities in ASEAN member nations to build a resilient ASEAN with a spirit of cohesion and responsiveness towards effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting post-pandemic economic recovery.