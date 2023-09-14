Business Vietnam - attractive market for British businesses The Vietnam Trade Office in the UK on September 13 organised a Vietnam-UK trade promotion workshop in London which saw the participation of more than 60 representatives of Vietnamese and international businesses.

Business Vietnam, Japan explore trade, investment opportunities The Vietnam-Japan trade cooperation potential is huge, prompting both sides to tap all opportunities to futher expand and broaden bilateral partnership in this field, heard the Vietnam-Japan investment promotion forum held in Tokyo on September 13.

Business Vietnam’s tuna exports to UK positive in coming months: Association Vietnam’s tuna exports to the UK in the remaining months of this year will be positive and Vietnamese tuna still has good competitiveness thanks to the advantages that the Vietnam-UK free trade agreement brings about, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam, US hold huge potential for energy cooperation: experts Vietnam sees a good chance to become an important link in the US energy giants’ value chain as there is an increasing number of US firms coming to the Southeast Asian country to seek cooperation opportunities, experts said at the Vietnam – US Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.