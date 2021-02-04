Bao Viet’s 2020 after-tax profit up 28.5 percent - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Bao Viet Holdings and its affiliates reported positive growth last year with total turnover of 48.949 trillion VND (2.12 billion USD), up 9.1 percent year-on-year and surpassing the annual target by 8.9 percent.



After-tax profit hit 1.597 trillion VND, up 28.5 percent and equivalent to 135.3 percent of the annual target.



Bao Viet's member companies also saw encouraging results. Bao Viet Life Insurance posted revenue of over 36.1 trillion VND last year, up 12.4 percent, Bao Viet Fund 114 billion VND, and Bao Viet Securities JSC 594 billion VND, surpassing the annual target by 23 percent.



Bao Viet now owns the largest assets in the insurance market, worth over 147 trillion VND (6.39 billion USD)./.