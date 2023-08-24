Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Baseball winning over young Vietnamese

Baseball has gained in popularity around Vietnam as it finds favour among many high-school students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
  • Baseball was initially brought closer to young Vietnamese via foreign films and comic books. (Photo: VNP)

  • Many young Vietnamese people take an interest in the sport and form teams to strike out for fun. (Photo: VNP)

  • The Hanoi Young Baseball Club, established in 2008, draws the participation of students from many local schools. (Photo: VNP)

  • A local team practices at the Phu Tho Indoor Sport Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNP)

  • A team of Vietnamese baseballers compete for the first time at the 26th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Indonesia in 2011. (Photo: VNP)

