Bat Trang pottery village
-
The 500-year old village has been known for its old ceramic kiln where artisans bake their products for years. The kiln has now become a destination for visitors to learn about the traditional craft (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
On weekends, many schools in Hanoi and neighboring provinces choose Bat Trang pottery village for their students’ outing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The last old kiln in the village attracts many visitors (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Foreign visitors learn about the history and culture of the pottery village (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists are fascinated by the skillful hands of Bat Trang craftsperson (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tourists visit a pottery showroom in Bat Trang (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Two Japanese children select cute pottery cups during their picnic at Bat Trang pottery market (Photo: VNA)
-
Traditional features of Bat Trang pottery products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Unique products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Bat Trang pottery products are diverse in type and color (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Bat Trang pottery products are diverse in type and color (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Besides traditional products, Bat Trang village also produces many new products to meet the demand of domestic and foreign orders (Photo: VNP/VNA)