Floor vases produced in Cham Bau Truc pottery village (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – Artisans in Bau Truc ancient pottery village of Cham ethnic people in the southern province of Ninh Thuan are striving to make breakthroughs in product quality, especially aesthetic value of their traditional goods, to meet consumers’ taste.

In February, many facilities run by local households, firms and cooperatives resumed production after a long time affected by the pandemic.

Dang Thi Nhanh in Phuoc Dan town of the district said since the start of this year, her family received orders to make statues, souvenir and household appliances. Family members are working hard to meet deadlines, she added.

The Cham Bau Truc pottery cooperative has become busier with the arrival of tourists, and more vehicles are seen transporting products from the village to other localities.

Director of the cooperative Phu Huu Minh Thuan said when it had to halt operation due to COVID-19, the cooperative redefined its operation and business strategies once the pandemic would be brought under control. In addition to maintaining the traditional product line of Cham pottery, it is keen to create decorative items with modern designs.

As partners have placed orders and tourist complexes and resorts reopened, demand for pottery products surges. The cooperative also puts its products for sale on websites and social media.

Artisans create the products (Photo: VNA)

Bau Truc, located in Ninh Thuan’s Ninh Phuoc district, is among the oldest pottery making villages in Southeast Asia. It is home to more than 400 households engaging in pottery. There are one cooperative and 12 production facilities, creating jobs for over 600 workers.

To realise the dual targets of curbing the spread of COVID-19 and ensure operation, the Ninh Thuan People’s Committee has asked relevant agencies to carry out support programmes and packages of the Government and localities to help local trade villages to quickly restore production.

They are also requested to identify difficulties faced by such villages to effectively remove them in the coming time./.