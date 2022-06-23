Shrimp processing for export at Cafatex Hau Giang. Belarusians have been familiar with Vietnam’s key products, including seafood. (Photo: VNA)



Moscow (VNA) – Belarus views Vietnam as a priority partner in Asia and wishes to develop a strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, according to the Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Borovikov.



In an interview with Belarus’ largest news agency BelTA on June 22, the diplomat highlighted the 30-year history of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, saying he expects the Belarusian prime minister will be able to pay an official visit to Vietnam. This will mark the start of a new chapter in the bilateral relations, he told BelTA.



More than three decades since the two nations established diplomatic ties, Vietnam has achieved impressive successes in socio-economic development, Borovikov said.



The Vietnam-Belarus ties are now driven by positive factors, he said, adding that the two-way trade has exceeded 200 million USD. Haul trucks BELAZ, trucks MAZ and tractors imported from Belarus have been popular in Vietnam for decades, while Belarusians have been familiar with Vietnam’s key products such as silk, seafood, tea and coffee, he continued.



He further noted that Vietnamese electronic circuits and devices have expanded availability in Belarus, and Vietnamese fruits have great potential in the European country.



The diplomat affirmed that he will focus his efforts on develop economic ties with Vietnam, mostly in industrial cooperation, establishing joint ventures and factories for assembly and improving goods distribution networks.



Highly appreciating the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement for giving a further push to the bilateral economic and trade relations, he said the removal of trade barriers has enabled various high-quality dairy products from Belarus to enter Vietnam.



Given that the Vietnam-Belarus ties in education are growing, the Embassy of Belarus in Vietnam will do every possible to help Belarusian universities to establish partnership with those from Vietnam, he noted. Most recently, the Belarus State Academy of Music and the Vietnam National Academy of Music have inked an agreement to boost cooperation.



Additionally, Vietnam and Belarus are considering the possibility of launching direct flights between the two countries, which will set the scene for the development of trade and tourism, he unveiled./.