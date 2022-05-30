Eddy Merckx of Belgium has won the Ho Chi Minh City three-cushion billiard World Cup, which concluded on May 29.At 8th place in the world rankings, Merckx defeated his 2nd-place player Marco Zanetti of Italy 50-42 after 23 innings.With this victory, the player received 16,000 euros in prize money and 80 points on the world rankings, while Zanetti received 10,000 euros and 54 bonus points. Obtaining the third prizes were Torbjorn Blomdahl of Sweden and Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands.Kicked off on May 23 and gathering 149 players from 20 countries and territories, the world cup was the third held by the UMB World Billiard Union this year after those taking place in Ankara, Turkey and Las Vegas, the US.At the tournament, 32 participating Vietnamese players played well in the main round but none of them could reach the quarterfinals./.