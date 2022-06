Ben Tre coconut-based dishes set World Record (Photo: VNA) Ben Tre (VNA) – The World Records Union (



222 coconut-based dishes presented at an event (Photo: VNA) – The World Records Union ( WorldKings ) and the Vietnam Records Organisation ( Vietkings ) on June 27 recognised the 222 coconut-based dishes cooked at an event held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.The decisions on the recognition were presented to the provincial People’s Committee at the event, which is part of the activities to celebrate Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s 200th birth anniversary (1822 -2022).Addressing the event, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Be Muoi said the recognition contributes to promoting Ben Tre’s culture and tourism.The dishes show the creativity of the chefs to create unique, attractive and healthy dishes.

Ben Tre, the country’s largest coconut-producing province, plans to develop more organic coconut farming as the tree is resistant to saltwater and adaptive to climate change.



Coconut is identified as one of the key items in its agricultural restructuring programme and developed organic standards to meet the requirements of domestic and export markets./.

