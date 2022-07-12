Business Vietnamese rice access choosy markets Vietnam has become one of the leading rice producing and exporting countries in the world. However, this item is usually imported raw, then distributed under the brand of the importers. Some domestic agricultural enterprises have pooled resources to build high-quality rice production chain, successfully penetrating choosing markets, and helping leverage the prestige of Vietnamese rice on the global market.

Business MoIT’s e-invoice solution system allowed to provide services The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has announced that its e-invoice solution system is allowed by the Ministry of Finance’s General Department of Taxation (GDT) to provide services at the address hoadonct.gov.vn.

Business HCM City approves 50% port infrastructure fee cut Port infrastructure fees for international goods transported by inland waterways in and out of Ho Chi Minh City will be cut by half from August 1.