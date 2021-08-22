Best Vietnamese destinations for ‘Awe Walk’ after COVID-19
When the COVID-19 is put under control and social distancing measures are over, the ‘Awe Walk’ model is likely to be on the rise, with Vietnam offering many destinations for such ideal stroll.
An ‘Awe Walk’ is a stroll within a place of meaning and beauty, in which you intentionally shift your energy and attention outward instead of inward. So, you’re not thinking about tight deadlines, unfinished projects or concerns about the pandemic.
Booking.com has delved into its internal endorsement data from millions of travellers to find Vietnam’s most walkable destinations.
Ninh Binh - an ideal destination for an awe-walk trip (Source: nhandan.vn)
Da Lat, Sapa and Ninh Binh are the top three destinations to lace up your walking shoes and inspire you to take in some fresh air. With terraced rice paddies and wonderful mountain villages, Sapa boasts some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in Vietnam. Located in a world heritage site in Ninh Binh recognised by UNESCO, karst mountains, underground rivers, extensive caves and unspoilt jungle is packed with opportunities to walk, hike or relax, and a great place to experience the ‘awe’ moment.
Meanwhile, Da Nang, Vung Tau, and Nha Trang which are the top three most recommended destinations for beach walks on Booking.com by Vietnamese tourists travelling domestically. These destinations offer breathtaking coastal sceneries and have a variety of unique routes to admire the mesmerizing view of every sunrise and sunset.
You can also enjoy some peaceful riverside walks in Hoi An, Hue, and Can Tho, which are also the top three most recommended destinations for riverside walks by Vietnamese travellers on the site.
Hue city is famous for the beautiful walking path along the banks of the Huong River, a lush green public space and a peaceful destination for locals and visitors alike. Just 3-4 hours away is Hoi An Ancient Town, where every street is how it was 100 years ago with terracotta roofs, yellow painted walls, and lanterns hanging at the house entrances. Meanwhile, the city of Can Tho in the Mekong Delta region is also perfect to walk along the riverfront any time of the day. Here you’ll find the most interesting old buildings, river views, easy access to boats, floating markets and plenty of cafes and restaurants./.