Business Quang Tri unlocks potential of coastal area The coastal area of central Quang Tri province has served as an engine for local socio-economic development by luring many investors in leisure tourism, seaports and energy.

Business Da Nang: over 1.98 million USD for developing community tourism The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang has decided to spend 46.1 billion VND (over 1.98 million USD) on developing community-based tourism in Nam O Bay, Lien Chieu district.

Business Viettel reports 12.8 percent revenue growth in February Viettel Group has reported that its revenue in February surged by 12.8 percent year-on-year, breaking its target for the month by 2 percent despite the impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.