Goods loading at Quy Nhon port (Photo: VNA)

– The south-central province of Binh Dinh will focus on attracting domestic and foreign investment in the rest of the year, with priority on big and labour intensive projects, according to insiders.Ho Quoc Dung, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the locality will take comprehensive measures to boost industrial development and speed up the progress of a number of projects such as the expansion of the Vinamilk Quy Nhon milk factory, the Quy Nhon beverage factory, and renewable energy projects.The province will also complete procedures for the implementation of the Becamex Binh Dinh industry-urban-service area.In the first half of this year, the province approved the investment of 20 new projects with a combined capital of about 15 trillion VND (645 million USD USD), including two foreign-invested ones worth over 72 million USD.So far, the province has hosted 78 FDI projects with a total capital of 724.3 million USD.In the tourism area, Dung said that in the recent three years, the province has seen an annual growth of over 20 percent.In the first six months of 2019, Binh Dinh welcomed over 2.6 million visitors, up 22.8 percent year on year, including 220,000 foreigners, a rise of 49.1 percent.The province’s tourism sector has seen great progress, making Quy Nhon-Binh Dinh an attractive route for tourists.According to Dung, the province has strengthened support to investors in the sector and collaboration with foreign partners in personnel training.In the first half of this year, Binh Dinh recorded gross regional domestic products (GRDP) growth of 6.7 percent to 24.55 trillion VND. Its budget collection in the period reached over 5.9 trillion VND, equivalent to 78.1 percent of the yearly estimate and representing a rise of 54 percent year on year.-VNA