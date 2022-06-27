Binh Duong (VNA) - Secretary General of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) Erwin Debarea has said the southern province of Binh Duong has potential to attract investors in green industries such as high technology, digital transformation, climate change mitigation and environmental protection towards green growth and sustainable development - areas of European investors' interest and priority.



At a meeting with provincial leaders on June 27, Debarea, who was leading an EuroCham delegation to explore the investment environment in the southern industrial hub, highlighted the attractiveness of Binh Duong.



He pointed out two major reasons making Binh Duong a good choice for European investors: transparency and effective support for investors.



Debarea expressed hope that leaders of Binh Duong will continue to assist European firms in expanding their operations in the locality, thus contributing to promoting the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Europe and EuroCham members.



For his part, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Danh affirmed that Binh Duong has always been one of the leading localities in the country in terms of socio-economic development and FDI attraction. He said that Europe is a promising partner for Binh Duong.



The province has attracted 403 FDI projects from 24 countries and territories with a total capital of over 6.8 billion USD.



Binh Duong has set up partnerships with European partners through conferences and online meetings with localities in Europe and diplomatic agencies, international organisations and partners in the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and Denmark.



Particularly, Binh Duong smart city has entered the Intelligent Community Forum’s 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities worldwide, he added./.