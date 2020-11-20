Business Corporate bond market cools for 2nd month The value of corporate bonds issued in October was 9.5 trillion VND (409 million USD), down 12.8 percent from September, according to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business Vietnam works to boost international integration of part suppliers Vietnam has worked to raise the number of local part suppliers in the global supply chains, aiming to have about 1,000 enterprises capable of supplying directly to assembly enterprises and multinational corporations by 2025.

Business Binh Duong builds long-term development strategy for supporting industries The southern province of Binh Duong has carried out a lot of mechanisms and policies to help enterprises operating in the supporting industries solve difficulties and grow further.

Business Danish firms offered chances to access Vietnamese market A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.