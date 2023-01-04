Representative from Binh Duong Province's authorities and business association at the launching ceremony of Chinese, Japanese and Korean versions of Binh Duong Portal. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Duong (VNA) – The People's Committee of Binh Duong province on January 4 held a ceremony to launch Korean, Chinese and Japanese-language versions of the Binh Duong Portal.



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh asked the Binh Duong Portal to continue to promote its achievements and reputation as the official information channel of the provincial government.



He also asked the portal’s staff to constantly renew and strongly apply advances in digital technology to improve its service quality.



He said he hopes the portal continues to be in the Top 10 of the best local portal system in Vietnam, and serves as a reliable bridge of people, businesses, and local and foreign investors with local authorities.



The Binh Duong Portal is one of the official communication channels of Binh Duong province on the Internet. The Vietnamese (binhduong.gov.vn) and English (eng.binhduong.gov.vn) versions of the portal have provided information for and promote images of the province to foreigners.



The southern province is now the second largest locality in the country in terms of attracting foreign investment with 4,063 projects worth more than 39.6 billion USD.



Currently, 65 countries and territories are running foreign direct investment projects in Binh Duong. Of which, Taiwan (China) tops the list with 861 projects with total investment capital of over 6.2 billion USD, followed by Japan with 337 projects worth more than 5.8 billion USD. The Republic of Korea ranked the fifth with 758 projects with total investment capital of over 3.2 billion USD./.