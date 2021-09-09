Binh Duong province speeds up COVID-19 vaccination
Binh Duong province, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, is ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations to soon achieve herd immunity to bring the life back to new normal and recover socio-economic development.
A resident gets a shot of the Vero Cell vaccine in Thai Hoa ward of Tan Uyen town, Binh Duong province (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) – Binh Duong province, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination to soon achieve herd immunity to bring the life back to new normal and recover socio-economic development.
The province has administered all 750,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine, produced by Sinopharm, it has received in a short period of time.
The provincial Department of Health said the Ministry of Health has so far allocated 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine, to Binh Duong.
In the coming days, the province will continue inoculating 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines recently provided by the ministry.
With the goal of giving each resident at least one shot of vaccine, it has been rapidly conducting vaccination. The local health sector is deploying the entire medical force to carry out the task around the clock.
In the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, which began on April 27, Binh Duong has recorded 141,765 cases, including 1,210 deaths.
The tally includes 3,172 cases confirmed on September 8, 89.5 percent of which are in locked-down areas. Thuan An city remains the epicentre in the province, with 1,407 new infections reported on the day./.