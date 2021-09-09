Health Vietnam to cooperate with French firm to conduct clinical trials of XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan held an online working session with France’s Xenothera company on cooperation to conduct the third phase of clinical trial of Xenothera-developed XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug and the transfer of XAV-19 production technology to Vietnam.

Health HCM City, Hanoi accelerate testing, vaccinations against COVID-19 Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are taking every effort to speed up testing and vaccinations against COVID-19 as the two largest cities of Vietnam continue experiencing complex developments of the pandemic.

Health Hanoi completes 81.78 percent of mass testing plan Hanoi had fulfilled 81.78 percent of its target to collect 1 million samples for mass COVID-19 testing, according to the municipal Department of Health.