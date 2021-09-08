Health Hanoi speeds up vaccination drive The capital of Hanoi had opened more than 1,200 vaccination facilities as of September 6 to ensure all citizens aged 18 and above can receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before September 15.

Health HCM City installs 100 QR code scanning cameras at COVID-19 checkpoints Ho Chi Minh City's police said on September 7 that they are installing 100 QR code scanning cameras at COVID-19 checkpoints to minimise the contact and risk of disease transmission.

Health Hanoi logs 29 new COVID-19 cases, conducts mass testing The capital city of Hanoi logged 29 cases positive to SARS-CoV-2 from 6am to 12pm on September 7, including three community cases and 26 others in quarantine areas, reported the municipal Department of Health.