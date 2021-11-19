Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities step up trade exchange Trade promotion agencies of the northern border province of Lao Cai and the Chinese province of Zhejiang’s Hangzhou city on November 19 organised an international conference on exports and trade exchange in both virtual and face-to-face forms.

Business MobiFone becomes first Mobile Money service provider MobiFone has become the first telecoms company to provide Mobile Money services in Vietnam after receiving permission from the State Bank of Vietnam on November 18.

Business Deputy PM urges acceleration of Long Thanh airport project Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has requested Long Thanh International Airport project to be accelerated so that its first phase could be completed in January 2025.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate on November 19 at 23,112 VND/USD, down 4 VND from the previous day.