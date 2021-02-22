Business Drug market forecast to grow by 15 percent The pharmaceutical industry grew by just 2.8 percent last year, much lower than its average 11.8 percent growth in the last five years.

Business Vietcombank offers interest reduction on COVID-19-affected customers The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) – one of the major banks in Vietnam - on February 22 announced that it will reduce the interest rate on all existing loans for three months until May 22.

Business Sustainability the goal for agricultural goods The consumption of agricultural products will move towards diversity and sustainability, according to a newly-approved plan.

Business Vietnam set for hospitality recovery in 2021: Savills January started on a positive note, with city hotels seeing increased MICE and event bookings, while in some resorts corporate bookings started to return, according to Savills Vietnam.