Binh Duong sees high trade growth
Hanoi (VNA) – The southern province of Binh Duong achieved impressive growth in exports in January.
They grew 61.7 percent year-on-year to 2.98 billion USD.
Many of its main export items such as computers, electronics and components (75 percent) and wooden products (89 percent) saw high growth.
The textile-garment and footwear sectors, which struggled last year due to COVID-19, picked up pace as businesses began receiving more orders.
Exports to the US, which accounted for 65.2 percent of the province’s total exports in January, grew by 68.9 percent.
Exports to other markets such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan also saw growth.
