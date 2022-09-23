Business Vietnam’s rice exports to surpass annual target Vietnam’s rice export is likely to surpass the target set for this year, the country earned nearly 2.4 billion USD from exporting 4.97 million tonnes of rice in the first eight months of this year, up 20.7% in volume and nearly 9.9% in value from the same period last year.

Business Networking events held to enhance Vietnam - RoK business partnerships The Korea Trade - Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) have arranged 166 direct meetings between 25 businesses from Incheon city, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and nearly 100 Vietnamese importers over the past few days to seek partnership opportunities.