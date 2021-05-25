Business Gojek to begin car-hailing services in Vietnam The Indonesian-based Gojek will launch car-hailing and e-payments in Vietnam this year, which Grab and the Be Group have offered for a couple of years already.

Business RoK opens new container route to Thailand, Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon Seaport Corporation announced on May 24 that it has begun tapping a new container route from Incheon port to ports in Thailand and Vietnam.

Business COVID-19 resurgence leaves textile-garment makers restless Vietnam’s textile and garment exports grew 9 percent to over 9.5 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, with shipments of cord fabric and fibre and yarn increasing 35.7 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively, year-on-year.

Business Transport sector faces numerous difficulties due to COVID-19 Bus companies, railway and airline firms have been struggling to survive amid the impacts of COVID-19 for a year and a half.