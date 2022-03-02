The industrial production index of southern Binh Phuoc province increased by nearly 21 percent in the first two months of 2022, compared with the same period last year. (Photo: binhphuoc.gov.vn)

Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the southern province of Binh Phuoc rose nearly 21 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2022, according to the provincial Department of Statistics.



Industries that enjoyed a significant increase from the same period last year include poultry feed production (up 161 percent), frozen chicken (92 percent), footwear production (91 percent), and plywood and similar materials (61 percent).



The department attributed the IIP growth to the strong willingness of businesses to invest in science and technology as well as modern equipment aiming at increasing the quality of the products, reducing the cost, and raising the products' competitiveness.



Industries seeing drops in the index included mining (down 13.7 percent), wooden tables (45.7 percent) and sawn timber (37.3 percent). The department blames the decline on the fact that some enterprises haven’t received many orders for exporting their products.

A corner of Dong Xoai city, Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the employment index in industrial enterprises in the first two months of this year rose 5.8 compared with last year’s figure. Of which, State-owned enterprises increased by 1.9 percent and foreign-invested firms up by 35 percent.



The People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc province has rolled out measures to promote safe and flexible adaption to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ensured safe production at enterprises./.