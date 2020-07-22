Business Vietnam Airlines launches Dien Bien - Hai Phong flights Vietnam Airlines on July 22 launched a new domestic route linking the northwestern province of Dien Bien and the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Business Japanese firm to invest in protective clothing factory in Vietnam Japan will assist apparel maker Matsuoka Corp. in producing protective clothing in Vietnam to diversify supply chains and lessen its dependence on China amid the coronavirus crisis.

Business Vietnam, US to strengthen fishery law enforcement capacity The Directorate of Fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the US Department of State signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on July 22 in Hanoi on strengthening fishery law enforcement capacity.

Business Vietnam Energy Summit 2020: Looking for specific mechanisms for energy development The energy sector has grown into a large-scale industry with dynamic growth, but specific mechanisms are needed for the sector to develop further, heard the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 which opened in Hanoi on July 22.