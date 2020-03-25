Society Hanoi orders closure of bars to stop COVID-19 Authorities in Hanoi have ordered the temporary closure of bars, massage parlours, karaoke clubs and cinemas to avoid large crowds.

Society Memorial service for martyrs held in Ha Giang A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs, who laid down their lives during the struggle to defence the northern border, was held at Vi Xuyen National Martyr Cemetery in the northern border province of Ha Giang.

Society Outstanding and potential young faces in 2019 honoured A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 25 to honour 10 Outstanding Young Faces and 10 Potential Young Faces in 2019.

Society Quang Nam thrives after renovation From one of the poorest provinces in the country, after 45 years of liberation, Quang Nam has risen to become a thriving province in the central region.