Binh Thuan province resolved to fight IUU fishing
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) – The People’s Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked local relevant agencies to ramp up efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in anticipation of the fifth working round with the inspection delegation from the European Commission (EC).
In a document sent to the agencies on January 10, the Chairperson of the provincial People's Committee asked them to concertedly implement tasks and solutions against IUU fishing, and resolutely handle organisations and individuals that have failed to complete their assigned tasks, while commending others with outstanding performance in this regard.
According to the document, inspections need to be stepped up in La Gi township, Phu Quy island district and Ham Tan district before, during and after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
The handling of violations of fishing regulations, which has yet to be done, must be completed before April 30, 2024, the document said.
It also mentioned round-the-clock work by the provincial vessel monitoring centre, and stepping up inspections and supervisions over fishing boats at ports, estuaries and islands.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that 113 fishing boats are being monitored as they are at high risk of illegally operating in foreign waters. Border guard stations have also been on duty round the clock at six main sites via the monitoring system./.