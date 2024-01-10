Society Private sector’s engagement in child care, protection to be promoted Reforming mechanisms for mobilising private organisations, businesses, individuals, and the society’s engagement in child care and protection is among the key tasks recently set by the Politburo.

Society PM presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers in Hai Duong Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to disadvantaged workers and the poor in the northern province of Hai Duong on January 10, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) 2024.

Society Hanoi to pilot electric buses on nine routes The Department of Transport of Hanoi has proposed to the municipal People's Committee to allow the pilot use of electric buses for passenger transport service in a 12-month period on nine existing bus routes whose contracts are set to expire in 2024.