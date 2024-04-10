Business Vietjet announces direct route between HCM City, China’s Xi'an Vietnam’s new-age carrier Vietjet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first flight to China (2014-2024) and announced a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Xi'an at a policy and law forum held in Shanghai city on April 10.

Business NA Chairman attends policy, law forum in Shanghai National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 attended a policy and law forum in Shanghai, which was set to promote investment and trade ties between Vietnam and China, as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

Business Vietnam Airlines signs deals totalling nearly 450 million USD with Chinese partners The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation with Chinese partners, with a total value of nearly 450 million USD, within the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China from April 7-12.

Business Apartment absorption positive in Hanoi, low in HCM City during Q1 Apartment absorption was relatively positive in Hanoi in the first quarter but weaker in Ho Chi Minh City compared to the same period last year while supply remains limited in both metropolises, reported real estate services and investment company CBRE.